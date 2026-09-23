Alcaraz eliminated before US Open final

Carlos Alcaraz was eliminated from the US Open tennis championship after a dramatic defeat by Ben Shelton, and Alexander Zverev continued to the final in New York, BTA reported. The Spaniard lost 6:7(5), 6:1, 6:3, 1:6, 6:7(7) on September 9, 2026, and thus did not reach a possible final against the German.

The meeting between Alcaraz and Shelton ended hopes for a new clash between two of the strongest players of the season. Zverev reached the championship match after a victory over Karen Khachanov and was preparing for a final against the American. Thus, the tournament in New York developed without a duel between the German and the reigning champion from Spain.

Alcaraz lost control in the decisive games

Alcaraz and Shelton played a match that swung from extreme to extreme. The Spaniard won the second and third sets convincingly, but allowed a drop in the fourth part, and in the decisive tiebreak Shelton found the way to success. The defeat came in the fifth set and interrupted Alcaraz's march to a second consecutive title in New York.

After the match, Alcaraz gave his opponent what he deserved. “He is a beast“, the Spaniard said of Shelton, emphasizing his strong serve and aggressive style. It was also the match that robbed the US Open of the much-anticipated showdown between the 2025 champion and the top-ranked German.

Zverev heads into the final as the seed

Zverev entered the tournament as the seed for the first time at a Grand Slam in 2026. The German admitted in pre-tournament talks that he sees Alcaraz and Yannick Sinner as the players who will drive the tour forward. In doing so, he also outlined the context of a season in which the two young leaders remain the benchmark for all others.

Zverev's path to the final was not easy. He went through tough matches and was put under pressure several times before reaching the final day of the tournament. Thus, the German reached a new chance for a Grand Slam title just months after his successes during the season.

What does Alcaraz's elimination mean

The loss of Alcaraz has a direct effect on the distribution of forces in the men's tournament. His title defense ended before the semifinals, and Zverev was left without the toughest possible opponent on the way to the trophy. For Alcaraz, this is also the first serious stoppage since his return to New York after a four-month absence due to injury.

The Spaniard arrived at the US Open with a clearly stated ambition to come back strong after the break. However, the tournament ended for him in the quarterfinals, and attention turned to the final, in which Zverev had to seek the title against Shelton. Thus, the US Open entered its final phase without the possible Zverev - Alcaraz clash that many had expected.

Sources: BTA, USTA / USOpen.org