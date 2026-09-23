Juventus Malchika expelled from the Third League

The Juventus team (Malchika) was expelled from the Northwestern Third Football League after its second consecutive failure to appear for a championship match, the Zonal Council in Veliko Tarnovo announced.

The team failed to gather the required number of players and did not travel to Mezdra in the previous round. Earlier in the current campaign, the team from the village of Malchika did not travel for its visit against the double of Etar (Veliko Tarnovo), when it was punished with a fine and had three points deducted from its assets.

Then the team came out with only seven people against Yantra (Polski Trambesh), conceded four goals in 13 minutes and one of the "bianconeri" players suffered an injury, which led to another official defeat. Then with 0:7.

Here is what the Zonal Council of the BFU city of Veliko Tarnovo announced:

"Regarding the non-appearance of FC "Juventus-95" village of Malchika - 5th round of IMPERIABET Third League "Northwest" group between the teams of OFC Lokomotiv city of Mezdra - FC Juventus-95 village of Malchika, scheduled for 19.09.2026 at 17:00.

On point one:

The STK made a decision: Based on Art. 24, para. 1, letter / b / of the Regulation on the championships and football tournaments in the BFU system for the 2026/2027 season, in the next case among the above (without the need for the violation to be of the same nature) - a disciplinary penalty is imposed by moving the team of FC "Juventus - 95" village of Malchika to a lower level (the next in descending order) for the next sports - competition year without the right to complete its participation in the current sports - competition year.

On the basis of art. 24, para. 11, letter (a) of the Regulation on the championships and tournaments in football in the BFU system for the 2026/2027 season - when a FC is punished with a transfer to a lower level or group before the end of the autumn half-season - the results of the matches played by it to this point are canceled.

We hope that men's football in Malchika will return very soon and Juventus will again be an integral part of the North-West Third League!"