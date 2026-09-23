Real Madrid are at the bottom of La Liga in terms of average mileage per match

Real Madrid have emerged as the team with the lowest average mileage in the Spanish league after the first seven rounds of the campaign. According to statistics platform SofaScore, Jose Mourinho's team cover an average of just 96.5 kilometres per match – a figure that is significantly below the La Liga average of 102.35 kilometers.

In comparison, eternal rivals Barcelona are in fifth place in this ranking with an average of 104.64 kilometers per match.

These figures are causing serious discussions, especially after the strict changes that Mourinho introduced after his return to the team - including strict control over nutrition, recovery and overall discipline. The 1:2 defeat by Atletico Madrid in the city derby further intensified criticism about the lack of sufficient intensity in the game of the “Kings“.

According to the authoritative publication Marca, however, this problem is not new to Madrid. Similar low levels of physical activity have been seen at the Royal Club over the past few seasons, despite coaching rotations and tactical changes. However, the poor run at the start of this season remains one of the main themes surrounding the team's fitness.