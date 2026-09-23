Formula 1 heads to Baku: Wind off the Caspian Sea could prove decisive

The Formula 1 World Championship is entering a crucial stage, and the next challenge for the drivers is the street circuit in Baku. After the hot races in Monza and Madrid, conditions in the Azerbaijani capital are expected to be more moderate, with the probability of precipitation remaining low.

However, the most serious factor over the weekend may be the wind. The proximity to the Caspian Sea often creates gusts that have a serious impact on the behavior of modern cars. This can complicate car settings, braking and finding the optimal balance on the narrow and treacherous streets of Baku.

On Thursday, the forecast predicts warm weather with variable clouds and temperatures around 30 degrees. The probability of rain is only about 8 percent. The wind will start at an approximate speed of 17 km/h, but at night gusts can reach 50 km/h.

On Friday, temperatures will drop to around 25 degrees, while the north wind is expected to strengthen significantly, with speeds between 40 and 55 km/h. These conditions can pose additional challenges for the pilots when braking and accelerating.

Saturday is shaping up to be a calmer day from a meteorological point of view. Mostly sunny weather is expected, temperatures around 27 degrees and significantly weaker winds — between 15 and 30 km/h.

The upcoming racing weekend will also be different due to the changed schedule. At the request of the organizers and local authorities, the program has been pulled one day earlier. This applies to both Formula 1 and the supporting championship Formula 2.

The first practice sessions will begin on Thursday, September 24. Qualifying and sprint races are scheduled for Friday, and the culmination will be on Saturday, September 26, when the Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix will start at 3:00 p.m. local time.

The street circuit in Baku traditionally offers little room for error, and the combination of narrow sections, long straights and variable weather conditions promises another serious test for the teams and drivers.