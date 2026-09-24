Manchester United sign Manchester City talent

Manchester United have signed 17-year-old Karim Kassim from city rivals Manchester City. The central midfielder is an England youth international and was part of the “Citizens“ team that won the FA Youth Cup last season. The signing was confirmed by Manchester United.

Kasim will continue his development at the club's academy. Manchester United said: “Everyone at the club welcomes Karim and wishes him well.“ At “Old Trafford“ The youngster is expected to have the potential to break into the first team.

United are focusing more on the academy

The transfer comes as the club is stepping up its work with young players. The reason is also the situation surrounding 15-year-old JJ Gabriel, who, according to Sportal, has expressed a desire to leave Manchester United amid interest from other teams.

The club also expects to announce the signing of Isaac Conde from Liverpool, once approval is received from the Premier League. United have already received permission to transfer David Eze from Manchester City.

After Brexit, English clubs are limited in attracting young players from Europe. That's why Manchester United has been looking for talent mainly in the UK in recent years, including in the academies of other teams in the country.

Sources: Sportal