Carlos Alcaraz suffers because of weak Real Madrid

Carlos Alcaraz admitted that he suffers while watching the matches of his favorite Real Madrid. The Spanish tennis player is unhappy with the weak start to the season for the 15-time European club champion, who lost 1:2 to Atletico Madrid last week.

After the defeat, Real Madrid is six points behind the champion and leader in the standings Barcelona.

Alcaraz demanded more intensity

„At the moment I see that other teams are doing better, but it's about Real Madrid, which has great players with a lot of talent. As a team, they can do a lot better. They need to improve a little. At the moment I suffer while watching the matches because you never know what can happen. "Maybe we need a little more intensity in the game," said Alcaraz.

The former world number one added that Real Madrid have enough quality players, but in his opinion the team is not showing its full potential. His statement was made before the start of the “Laver Cup“, in which he will represent Europe.

Alcaraz joins the “Laver Cup“

The ninth edition of the tournament will be held from September 25 to 27 at the “O2 Arena“ in London. In the competition, six tennis players from Europe will face six representatives of the rest of the world.

Alcaraz is part of the European squad along with Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli, Rafael Hodár, Jakub Menšík and Kasper Ruud. The tournament starts on Friday, and the first team to reach 13 points wins the competition.

Sources: Topsport