Rami Kiwan won bronze at the European Boxing Championship in Sofia

Rami Kiwan won bronze at the European Boxing Championship for men and women in Sofia. The reigning European champion lost 1:4 on judges' votes to the Russian Ismail Mutsolgov in the semifinals in the up to 75 kg category. The judges' cards showed 29:27, 27:29, 27:29, 27:29 and 27:29.

Mutsolgov started more aggressively and managed to surprise the Bulgarian in the first round. The Russian imposed a high pace and gained an advantage in the judges' cards after the first three minutes.

Kiwan improved his game in the second half, and Mutsolgov was penalized with a point for dangerously bending his head. In the last 30 seconds, however, the Russian landed two heavy combinations that won him the round according to four of the five judges. The Bulgarian tried to change the course of events in the third part, but his opponent maintained his advantage until the end.

“I approached more slowly and that made the match much more difficult for me after the first round. In the second round, I think I showed enough to tip the scales in my favor, but that didn't turn out to be the case“, said Kiwan after the fight.

The world vice-champion from the 2025 Liverpool championship added that he continued to attack in the third round in the hope of equalizing one of the judges' cards. “I played the match 100 percent, but things didn't work out“, said the Bulgarian boxer.

Sources: BTA