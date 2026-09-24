Ivaylo Chochev is the "Footballer of the Footballers" for the 2025/26 season

Ivaylo Chochev is the “Footballer of the Footballers“ for the 2025/2026 season. The Ludogorets midfielder received the award in the 25th edition of the poll organized by the Bulgarian Footballers' Association, BTA reported.

The ceremony was held at the Golf Club and SPA “St. Sofia“ in the village of Ravno Pole. Among those present were the president of the Bulgarian Football Union Georgi Ivanov, the winner of the “Golden Ball” for 1994 Hristo Stoichkov, footballers, coaches and managers of Bulgarian clubs.

Chochev's runners-up in the main category were Levski footballers Everton Bala and Kristian Dimitrov. Chochev was also awarded the best midfielder award, while Bala received the award for best striker. Svetoslav Vutsov was chosen as the best goalkeeper, and the prize for best defender went to Maikon, also from Levski.

Awards for men and women

Kristian Balov from Slavia was chosen as the best young footballer. His runners-up were Petko Panayotov and Teodor Ivanov from CSKA.

Julio Velasquez from Levski won the award for best coach. Following him in the ranking are Hristo Yanev from CSKA and Dushan Kosic from Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

In the women's category, the award for best female footballer went to Monika Baliova from Ludogorets. Runners-up are Polina Rasina from NSA and Raya Boneva from Lokomotiv Stara Zagora. Diana Dineva from Lokomotiv Stara Zagora was chosen as the best coach of the women's championship, followed by Valentina Gospodinova from NSA and Hristos Dokov from Ludogorets.

Lyuboslav Penev was awarded for his courage and character, and Dimitar Iliev received an award for his overall contribution to football.

Sources: BTA