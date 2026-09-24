Julio Velasquez is the No. 1 coach in Bulgaria

Levski's coach Julio Velasquez was elected the best coach in Bulgarian football for the 2025/2026 season. The award was presented to him at the 25th ceremony “Footballer of the Footballers“, organized by the Bulgarian Footballers' Association.

In the ranking after Velasquez were Hristo Yanev from CSKA and Dushan Kosich from Lokomotiv Plovdiv. Levski won the most individual awards at the ceremony, and Ivaylo Chochev was elected “Footballer of the Footballers“.

“For me, the most important thing is the team. I received the award, as did other football players, but the most important thing is the team and the collective. Both my award and that of the players are the fruit of the entire group. I am grateful for this award“, said Julio Velasquez.

The coach also commented on Levski's preparation after the last matches. “We rested a little and now we are training, after which we will have another day to rest“, said Velasquez.

Sources: Sportal