Paris Brunner receives 4-match ban for throat gesture

Monaco striker Paris Brunner was banned for four matches by the Disciplinary Committee of the French Professional Football League. Two of the matches are effective, and the other two are conditional, reported Focus.

The sanction is due to the way the German footballer celebrated his goal against Strasbourg. In the match on September 12, which ended 1:1, Brunner equalized the score in the 71st minute, then made a gesture resembling cutting a throat with a knife.

The National Ethics Council has referred the situation to the League's disciplinary committee. The president of the council, Frederic Thierry, indicated that referee Eric Vatel did not see the gesture in real time. According to him, if the referee had noticed the behavior, Brunner would have been sent off during the match.

The decision means that Brunner will miss two matches for the effective part of the sanction, while the conditional two matches will be activated if a new violation occurs within the relevant period. Monaco is among CSKA's rivals in the main phase of the Conference League.

Sources: Focus, Team, 20 minutes