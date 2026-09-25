Only one test match has been confirmed for the break in the efbet League

Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Arda are the only teams in the efbet League with a publicly confirmed test match during the long break for the national teams. The two teams will play on October 2, Friday, and the location and start time will be announced later.

A break of this magnitude is necessary because of the new FIFA international window, which from the 2026/2027 season lasts 16 consecutive days and affects two weekends of the club calendar. The next round in the efbet League is the 11th and will be held on October 11. Then Levski will be away at the Black Sea at 17:30, and CSKA will play against CSKA 1948 at 20:00.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Arda will maintain the game rhythm

The test between Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Arda will reunite the Plovdiv team with its former coach Alexander Tunchev, who now leads the team from Kardzhali. For Dušan Kosić, this will be the only planned test during the break, although the break is longer than usual.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv will be without two of its players for part of the preparation. Todor Pavlov and Sevi Idriz received call-ups for the Bulgarian youth national team, and captain Parviz Umarbaev will be involved with the Tajikistan national team.

Most clubs have not announced any friendly matches

So far, the remaining 12 teams in the elite have not publicly announced any specific friendly matches during the break. This means that their confirmed plan is mainly related to the training process, the recovery of injured players and waiting for players called up to the national teams.

Botev Plovdiv enters the break after a third consecutive victory in the championship. Head coach Stanislav Genchev said: “It was important to maintain a positive mood before the long break.“

After the resumption of the championship, the teams will have a short period until the next load, as the 1/16-finals of the Bulgarian Cup are scheduled for October 16-19. All 14 representatives of the efbet League will participate in this phase, who will play away to the winners of the preliminary round.

Sources: Sportal, Mach.bg