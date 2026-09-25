Nikola Tsolov retired from Formula 2 in Baku, red flag

Nikola Tsolov retired from the first main race of Formula 2 in Baku. The race on the city track “Baku City“ was interrupted with a red flag, and the Bulgarian driver of Campos Racing was unable to continue.

Tsolov started from tenth position. Earlier in the day, he finished fifth in the sprint race and won four points, which increased his asset to 181 points. Rafael Camara, his main rival for the title, started the second start from a more advanced position.

Dino Beganovic won the sprint in Baku, followed by Laurens van Hoepen and Alexander Dunn. After the finish, the Swede said: “Victory in the sprint here in Baku. It's great to win two times in a row, even if it's a sprint.“

The elimination leaves Tsolov without points from the first main race in Baku. The Formula 2 weekend continues on September 26 with the second main start, for which the Bulgarian will start from eighth position according to the results of the second qualifying.

Sources: Formula 1, Club S1