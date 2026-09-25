Yomov: Goal No. 1 is to return to the CSKA first team

Georgi Yomov played his first official match after a four-year absence. The winger started as a starter for the CSKA second team in the 3:1 victory over Dobrudzha in Dobrich in a match from the tenth round of the Second League. The match took place on September 21.

Yomov served a four-year ban for doping, and the match against Dobrudzha was his first official appearance after the ban. In front of “Mach Telegraf“ the football player said: “I am happy that I played my first match. That was the most important thing for me.“

The next goal is the first team

The wing forward indicated that he wants to gradually return to the CSKA squad. “My number 1 goal is to return to the first team. I'm following step by step“, said Yomov. He added that the coaches and management will consider whether to give him an opportunity, and if he gets a chance, he will try to use it.

Yomov also said that he has received support from many CSKA supporters. “Many people are following my development under a magnifying glass now and I will try to justify their trust and make them happy“, said the football player.

He trains mainly with the double

Currently, Yomov is preparing mainly with the second team, with whom he also plays his official matches. He has been training with the first team, but there is no decision yet on his return to the representative team.

The initial plan was for Yomov to appear on the field on August 29, but a slight discomfort in the adductor area postponed his debut. After his recovery, he began training on an equal footing with the other players. CSKA II is in second place in the Second League after ten rounds played.

Sources: Topsport, Match Telegraf