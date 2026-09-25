Levski prepares new contract for Bouras, board starts work

Levski is optimistic that it will be able to extend the contract of Akram Bouras. Negotiations with the midfielder and his agent began in advance, but were delayed by the Algerian's injury. The decisive talks will take place after he recovers and returns to his sporting form.

The expectations were that Bouras would resume training with the team this week, but this did not happen according to plan. The club still hopes that he will be ready for at least part of the series of six consecutive away games after the break for the national teams. Before his injury, the midfielder was also linked with a possible transfer to France.

Levski wants to keep two other key players until the end of the season - Brazilians Maicon and Everton Bala. Talks with Maicon began at the end of last season, and with Everton Bala in the summer. At this stage, however, the two have not yet made a long-term commitment to the club.

The team gets another break

Levski's players resumed their training on Wednesday, after being released immediately after the match with Salzburg in the Europa League on September 17. After training on Friday, the team goes on another break, which lasts until Tuesday, September 29, inclusive.

Defender Anton Manov and midfielder Sasho Grancharov continue to train with the first team. Both were born in 2008. Manov was included in the squad for the away game against Lokomotiv Sofia, which Levski won 2:1, but did not play.

Julio Velasquez received the award for coach No. 1 in Bulgarian football for last season. “For me, the most important thing is the team and the collective“, said the Spanish specialist, who linked his award to the work of the entire squad.

The new board starts work

The new Board of Directors of Levski is holding its first meeting. It includes Daniel Borimirov, Edu Gaspar, Claudio Prakovnik, Felipe Berliner and Matthew Cherry. Gaspar will have a leading role in sports and technical issues, while Prakovnik will be responsible for the financial part.

The board is about to elect its chairman and one or two people who will represent the club before the institutions as executive director. The board must also consider the fans' request for lower ticket prices for home matches in the main phase of the Europa League. The cheapest ticket for the match against Salzburg cost 28 euros, and the next home matches are against Jagiellonia on November 5, Lillestrøm on December 10 and Milan on January 21.

Sources: Topsport, Tema Sport