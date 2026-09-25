Bellamy proud of Wales after 0-1 defeat to Portugal

Portugal defeated Wales 1-0 in Lisbon in a UEFA Nations League match. The only goal was scored by Joao Felix in the 22nd minute, and after the match, coaches Craig Bellamy and Jorge Jesus commented on the performance of both teams.

Bellamy said that the match was difficult for Wales, but stressed that he was proud of his players despite the many injuries in the squad.

„It was a difficult match for us. We suffered a lot. We could have done more while we had the ball, but I am also very proud. "There were a lot of players missing," Bellamy said.

The Wales manager added that the team had used players who were not regular club players. He said the players made up for their lack of experience with energy and desire. Bellamy also said it was the longest Wales had ever been without the ball in a match.

Wales without key players against Denmark

Wales' next match is just two days later. On September 27, the team visits Denmark in Copenhagen, with Bellamy again without Harry Wilson, Joe Rodon and first-choice goalkeeper Carl Darlow, as well as a number of other players.

“We have another game so we always look at it as a positive and look to improve,” said Bellamy. He also commented on the performance of Cristiano Ronaldo, who at 41 was once again among the main figures for Portugal.

Jesus: It was important not to concede a goal

„Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all generations, not just his. You need a plan for him because he is more than dangerous, even at that age“, said the Wales coach.

Jorge Jesus positively assessed both the victory and the way in which Portugal executed their game plan.

„I am happy with both the result and the performance. The result is important, but even if we hadn't won, I would still analyze our performance as good“, said Jesus.

The coach pointed out that Portugal managed to maintain their lead and did well in defense. The team's next match is against Norway in Oslo on September 27, while Wales will look for their first points against Denmark. The return match between Portugal and Wales is in Cardiff in November.

Sources: BTA