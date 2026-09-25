Results and top scorers in the Nations League

Eight matches from the first round of the UEFA Nations League tournament were played tonight.
Here are the results:
Italy - Belgium 0:2
0:1 Mika Gods (20)
0:2 Dodi Lukebakio (69)
Armenia - Latvia 2:0
1:0 Giorgi Harutyunyan (31)
2:0 Artur Gharibyan (75)
Georgia - Northern Ireland 0:1
0:1 Shay Charles (90+9)
Turkey - France 0:1
0:1 Kylian Mbappe (54)
Hungary - Ukraine 0:1
0:1 Danilo Sikan (42)
Sweden - Romania 2:1
1:0 Alexander Isak (20)
1:1 Dennis Mann (29)
2:1 Viktor Gökores (43)
Montenegro - Cyprus 2:1
0:1 Marcus Edwards (55)
1:1 Nikola Krsotvic (66) d
2:1 Milutin Osmajic (86)
Poland - Bosnia and Herzegovina 0:0