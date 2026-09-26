The coach of the Bulgarian national football team, Alexander Dimitrov, admitted that there is a psychological problem in the team that is hindering the players. The coach was of the opinion that the "tricolors" were better in the match with Luxembourg, lost 1:2, and admitted that he would leave if he did not manage to achieve the set goals.

"We could not impose game pressure after the first goal. We gave the initiative to the opponent without him taking it himself and that is the main thing. I do not blame the players for that. There is some psychological problem in this men's national team and it is not just from now. We have seen before that after we score a goal, we go back and give the initiative to the opponent. We lack self-confidence. We want to first stop losing, stop conceding goals. When we lead in the score, look for a second and third goal", said the Bulgarian national coach after the match.

"Apparently this has been accumulated over the years, because the men's national team has a problem, not just today, in terms of the psychology and confidence of the players. I think we were better in this match. The task becomes even more difficult. We accept the challenges. If we manage, we will continue. If we don't manage - we will be the next ones who have failed to raise the national team. If we don't achieve the goals, there is no need for anyone to fire us. We have dignity and we will leave ourselves", he added.

"We are very hurt by the loss. I hate losing and the players too. I don't want to create tragedies. We are very hurt that we lost to Luxembourg for the first time and it happened here - on our soil. There are much more important things in life and I don't want to make tragedies. I take responsibility. We worked hard to avoid this loss, but there are such matches," said Alexander Dimitrov.