Bulgarian athlete Bozhidar Saraboyukov is sending off an unforgettable and unappealing competitive season, after officially ending the 2026 campaign as No. 3 in the world long jump rankings. The graduate of coach Dimitar Karamfilov accumulated an asset of 1357 points, solidifying his place among the best on the planet.

Ahead of our athlete are only the legendary Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou (1402 points) and Jamaican Tadjay Gale (1364 points). The world's top five is completed by Mattia Furlani (Italy, 1352 points) and Simon Ehammer (Switzerland, 1339 points).

Records and European triumphs

In 2026, the talent from Harmanli recorded a series of historic achievements:

European Indoor Championships (Toruń): Bronze medal won.

European Outdoor Championships (Birmingham): Second bronze medal from the European championship.

National record: Saraboyukov corrected the Bulgarian record several times, and his most impressive attempt fell in Plovdiv – the fantastic 8.49 meters.

Final in the Diamond League and silver in Budapest

Saraboyukov recorded participations in all starts of the Diamond League, finishing in the prestigious fourth place in the Grand Final.

The culmination of the season came at the Ultimate World Championships in Budapest, where the Bulgarian jumper grabbed the silver medal, remaining only one centimeter behind the champion Tentoglu.