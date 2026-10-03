More intriguing clashes from the third round of the Nations League today

The third round of the group stage of the Nations League reaches its Saturday climax, putting an end to the halving of the matches in the tournament. All eyes in our country are on the Bulgarian national team, which from 19:00 visits the leader Iceland in pursuit of a first triumph. The match marks the official debut of the new coach Atanas Ribarski, who took over the team after the resignation of Alexander Dimitrov.

In our Group 4 of League „C“ at the same time at 19:00 Estonia hosts Luxembourg in a direct duel for the lead, and Belarus emerges as the absolute favorite against the outsider San Marino.

In parallel with the Bulgarian match at 19:00, football Europe will hold its breath for the renewal of the epic rivalry between Croatia and England at the “Rujevica“ stadium in Rijeka. The “Chess Players“ are at the wall after two defeats and a 1:4 loss to Spain, while the “Three Lions“ enter with confidence after a 2:0 victory over the Czech Republic.

From 21:45 world champion Spain welcomes the Czech Republic at the “Carlos Tartiere“ stadium in Oviedo. “La Roja“ tops the table after two wins (3:2 over England and 4:1 over Croatia) and is looking for an early ticket to the next phase.

Full Saturday program