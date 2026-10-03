Undisputed Max Verstappen grabbed his first pole position of the season at the Sepang track

Max Verstappen left no doubt who was the fastest driver on the Sepang track and triumphed in qualifying before the Bahrain Grand Prix. This is the first pole position for the four-time world champion in the 2026 Formula 1 season.

The Dutch Red Bull driver recorded a best lap of 1:35.130, ahead of Lewis Hamilton by 0.298 seconds. His teammate Isaac Hajjar (+0.428) finished third in the session, but due to a five-place penalty for a new internal combustion engine, he will only start eighth.

How the top 10 on the starting grid was rearranged

Hajjar's penalty was taken advantage of by the leader in the general classification Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who after a difficult session fought for third position at the start. In front of his teammate George Russell (7th), Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastre also lined up.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 1:35.130

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – +0.298

Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Lando Norris (McLaren)

Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

George Russell (Mercedes)

Isaac Hajjar (Red Bull) (5-place penalty)

Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

Gabriel Bortoletto (Sauber)

Aston Martin breakthrough and Hulkenberg disappointment

For the first time in the 2026 season, both Aston Martin drivers – Fernando Alonso (12th) and Lance Stroll (14th) – skipped Q1.

Meanwhile, Nico Hulkenberg was the first to be eliminated in Q1 after a mistake at the penultimate corner, and Bearman, Ocon, Albon, Bottas and Sergio Perez all crashed out with him.

The main race for the Bahrain Grand Prix (the 16th round of the season) is scheduled for tomorrow at 10:00 Bulgarian time.