The 2026 Formula 1 season will end according to the originally scheduled schedule with the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi in late November and early December. The news was officially confirmed by Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali during the Bahrain Grand Prix racing weekend, taking place at the “Sepang“ track in Malaysia.

Due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the world championship management had developed a contingency plan for holding the final starts at the legendary Italian track “Imola“. Domenicali, however, stated that after receiving full security guarantees, the calendar remains in its original form with the two starts in the Persian Gulf.

“This is the direction we took based on the information and guarantees we have“, was categorical Stefano Domenicali from the Malaysian track.

Preserving the program also brings key security to the supporting Formula 2 championship, where Bulgarian hope Nikola Tsolov is leading a heart-pounding battle for the championship title. The final two races of the F2 season depend entirely on the Formula 1 calendar and it is now officially clear that they will be held on the “Lusail“ (Qatar) and “Yas Marina“ (UAE) tracks.