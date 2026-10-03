Over 10,000 tickets sold for Botev Plovdiv vs. Slavia in a special match dedicated to Iliyan Filipov

Serious interest from Botev Plovdiv supporters marks the ticket sales for the upcoming home game against Slavia from the 11th round of the First League. The match will be played on October 10 at 8:00 PM at the “Hristo Botev“ stadium.

At the moment, over 10,000 seats have already been officially occupied, with free passes remaining only for the Tribune North and Tribune South sectors.

The upcoming match carries an extremely strong emotional charge for the entire club. The “Yellow-Black“ family will unite in the stands to honor the memory of their president Iliyan Filipov, who was tragically killed.

The “Hristo Botev“ stadium is expected to be filled to capacity, and fans are preparing special events initiated in memory of the club leader.