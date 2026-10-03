Cup drama: Spartak Pleven overturned Krumovgrad and set up a clash with Levski

The Spartak (Pleven) team secured a place in the 1/16 finals of the Sesame Cup tournament in Bulgaria after a difficult 2:1 comeback in their away game against Krumovgrad. With this success, the team from Pleven won a home game against Levski (Sofia), which will most likely be played at the city stadium in Lovech.

The match started better for the team from Krumovgrad, which was filled with experienced players:

In the 38th minute, Momchil Tsvetanov made a precise cross, and Veselin Marchev was accurate with a header for 1:0.

Subsequently, Krumovgrad missed several chances to decide the match – Marchev twice and Krasimir Todorov hit the posts behind Spartak's goalkeeper.

In the last 15 minutes, Pleven punished the opponent's mistakes. First, in the 75th minute, Preslav Antonov escaped from the defense and overcame guard Blagoy Makendzhiev for 1:1.

In the 86th minute, Shola Adelani was the most resourceful in the penalty area and scored for 2:1, sealing Spartak Pleven's qualification for the next phase.