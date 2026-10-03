Manchester City's appeal against the Premier League's financial misconduct sanctions could face a serious setback. According to information from the „Sun“, a statement from the club's main sponsor „Etihad Airways“ before the US authorities since 2015 directly contradicts one of the main lines of defense prepared by the “citizens“.

The English champion disputes the commission's conclusions, according to which about 830 million pounds from sponsorship deals between 2009 and 2018 were actually provided by the owners from Abu Dhabi, and not by the commercial partners.

In an official document sent in May 2015 to the US departments of commerce, transportation and state affairs, “Etihad“ categorically rejected the allegations that the Abu Dhabi government paid for the sponsorship of Manchester City. The airline then stated that all funds for the contract came directly from its own liquidity.

The Premier League's independent commission has already ruled that City committed serious breaches of Financial Fair Play over nine seasons through sham commercial contracts. For its part, the club categorically denies the allegations and describes the decision as containing significant factual and legal errors.

Meanwhile, „Etihad“ reacted sharply against the Premier League, criticizing the leadership of English football for not seeking the airline's official position during the investigation. The sponsor rejected all suggestions of improper commercial arrangements and said it reserved the right to take legal action to protect its reputation.