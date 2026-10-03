Spanish giants Barcelona have identified Fiorentina right-back Dodo as a potential new signing without a transfer fee next summer. The information comes from the Italian daily „Gazzetta dello Sport“.

The 27-year-old Brazilian full-back started as a starter in the first two rounds of Serie A, but was subsequently left on the bench. The Tuscan club's attitude towards him is mostly due to the complicated situation with his contract, the renewal of which has not made any progress.

For Barcelona, attracting a pure right-back is among the main priorities. Currently, head coach Hansi Flick most often relies on Erik Garcia in this position, and until recently Jules Kunde operated there – both are presumably central defenders, retrained according to the team's needs.

On the right and left flanks, versatile options such as Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart are used, while Alejandro Balde remains further back in the rotation, with Gerard Martin sometimes returning to his natural position as a left-back.

Dodo is 1.66 m tall and is distinguished by exceptional speed and offensive qualities on the court. The situation surrounding the Brazilian is being closely monitored not only by Barcelona, but also by the giants in Italy Juventus and Milan, who are also looking for reinforcements for the summer.