Football for Life: Levski Legends and Acibadem City Clinic Doctors in Charity Match

An inspiring charity match was held at the stadium of the National Sports Academy “Vasil Levski“, pitting legendary Levski veterans against a team of leading doctors from “Acibadem City Clinic“. The event brought together famous athletes, medics, children and fans with a common goal – support of an important health cause.

All funds raised from ticket sales will be used to purchase and donate an automated external defibrillator (AED), which will be made available on the territory of the NSA.

A star-studded lineup of blue favorites

For the veterans' team, emblematic names that brought a dozen awards to „Gerena“ once again took the field:

Bozhidar Iskrenov - Gibona

Emil Velev - Kokala

Valery Bozhinov

Dimitar Telkiyski

Elin Topuzakov

Nikolai Dimitrov - Hicho

Stanislav Angelov

The captain of the team of medical specialists was Dr. Biser Bochev (orthopedic-traumatologist and head of the “Arthroscopy“ sector at the hospital), who is also the chief physician of the Levski representative team. On this special day, he had to face the players whose health he takes care of every day, with his son standing by his side.

The medical team also included the medical director Dr. Nikolay Tivchev (along with his son), Dr. Dimitar Lashkov, Dr. Hristo Hristov (and his son), Dr. Viktor Stamenov, Dr. Georgi Petkov, Dr. Plamen Velev and Dr. Trayan Ninov. The fair sex and the female presence in the team was represented by Dr. Kristina Tsvetkova.