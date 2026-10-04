Argentina recorded an impressive 7-0 victory over Burkina Faso in a friendly. The rout comes just days before Lionel Messi's expected final match for the national team.

Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring in stoppage time after goalkeeper Razak Guerra saved the striker's penalty. It was Martinez's 42nd goal for Argentina, level with Sergio Aguero for third on the all-time scoring list. Ahead of them are Gabriel Batistuta with 54 goals and Lionel Messi with 125.

Argentina doubled their lead in the 8th minute when Mumuni Diallo scored an own goal while trying to clear the ball.

Just four minutes later, Gianluca Prestiani scored for the first time with the national team. He broke into the penalty area and with a powerful shot made the score 3:0.

Nico Paz made it 4:0 with a cool finishing shot, thus continuing his strong performance after the goal against Bolivia. Before the break, Julian Alvarez also added his name to the scorers for 5:0.

Argentina did not slow down after the break. Substitute Franco Mastantuono scored his first goal for the national team after a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper.

The final 7:0 was scored by Giuliano Simeone in the third minute of added time, with which Lionel Scaloni's team recorded an impressive defeat.

The victory comes at a particularly emotional moment for Argentina. On October 6, the control match with Benin at the “Monumental“ stadium is coming up. in Buenos Aires, which is expected to be Lionel Messi's last match for the national team on home soil.