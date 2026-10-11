Monaco lost two goals to Toulouse

Monaco lost a two-goal lead against Toulouse and finished 2-2 in a home match from the sixth round of Ligue 1. The draw left the Monegasques at the top of the standings with 14 points.

The hosts decided the outcome of the first half in their favor. Edan Diop opened the scoring in the 29th minute, and Mathis Ablin made it 2-0 in the 38th minute.

Toulouse reacted immediately after the break. Kasper Tengstedt reduced the deficit from a penalty in the 48th minute, and Sion Oppong restored the tie in the 59th minute.

After the point won, Toulouse occupies 13th place with 6 points. Monaco maintained their leading position, despite failing to maintain their lead from the first half.

Sources: focus-news.net