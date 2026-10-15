The Bulgarian U-15 national team started its participation in the UEFA Development Tournament in Albena with a decisive victory. The team led by Petar Karachorov won 8:0 over Armenia in the first international match for the young national teams from the 2012 draft.

Bulgaria opened the scoring in the 16th minute through Ivan Putsov, and in the 40th Nikola Vladimirov doubled the lead. Three minutes later, Maxim Daskalov scored for 3:0, shaping the score at half-time.

In the second half, the Bulgarian players added five more goals. Maxim Daskalov scored his second goal of the match in the 60th minute, and in the 65th Kiril Stoichkov increased the lead to 5:0. Ivan Bayraktarski was accurate in the 81st minute, followed by Emil Minev in the 83rd. In the last minute of regular time Kiril Stoichkov also scored a second goal and made the final 8:0.

Bulgaria's next match is against Moldova on October 17 (Saturday) at 11:00, and on October 20 (Tuesday) at 11:00 the national team will face Kosovo. Both matches will be held on the main football field in the “Albena“ sports complex and will be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of the Bulgarian Football Union – BFU TV.

Bulgaria's starting lineup: 1. Valentin Iliev (B), 2. Teodor Stankov, 4. Ivan Vankov, 5. Aleksandar Iliev, 17. Rumen Dzhepkov (C), 8. Mark Mihaylov, 20. Nikola Vladimirov, 10. Ivan Ivanov, 7. Maksim Daskalov, 18. Samuil Khugasyan, 9. Ivan Putsov.