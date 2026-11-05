CSKA visit Panathinaikos in search of their first Conference League victory

CSKA face another serious test on the European stage. The “Reds” visit Greek giants Panathinaikos in a match from the third round of the league phase of the Conference League. The game will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, kicks off at 22:00 Bulgarian time and will be broadcast on bTV Action.

Markus Gisdol’s team will be seeking their first victory in the league phase of the tournament. So far, the Sofia-based side have recorded a 1-2 defeat to Monaco and a 2-2 draw away to Nordsjaelland. Panathinaikos, meanwhile, made a convincing start to their campaign with two wins from two matches and occupy a place among the leading teams in the standings.

CSKA arrive in the Greek capital after the emotional reopening of the renovated “Bulgarian Army” Stadium. The “Army Men”, however, were unable to mark the occasion with a victory and drew 1-1 with Slavia. The draw also cost them top spot in the provisional Bulgarian league standings.

Gisdol’s players will now try to carry their strong performances in European away matches onto Greek soil. There are already several examples showing that CSKA can stand up to serious opponents away from Sofia. The team drew 0-0 with Qarabag in Baku, defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv 3-0 in Batumi and drew 2-2 with Nordsjaelland in Farum.

Against the Danes in particular, the “Reds” showed aggressive pressing and courage in attack – elements that have become characteristic of the side under the German coach.

At the pre-match press conference, Markus Gisdol highlighted the team’s busy schedule but stressed that games against such strong opponents are an opportunity for CSKA to demonstrate their qualities.

“The schedule really is a little crazy,” the coach admitted.

Nevertheless, the German is adamant that his team must preserve its identity on the pitch and produce a performance at the level of their previous European matches.

“We need a performance like the ones against Monaco and Nordsjaelland in order to be successful,” Gisdol said.

The coach warned that against an opponent of Panathinaikos’ calibre, every mistake could prove decisive. CSKA will therefore have to be as effective as possible in front of the opposition goal and make the most of the chances they create.

An additional challenge for the Sofia-based side is Sunday’s upcoming derby against Levski. Despite the congested schedule, Gisdol does not intend to seek excuses in the fixture list. According to him, participation in European competitions is a privilege that every club strives for. The German assured that the team’s full attention is focused on the upcoming match, while the players’ proper recovery will be of crucial importance.

The good news for the coaching staff is the return to the squad of top scorer Joel Zwarts. The Dutch striker missed CSKA’s last three matches due to injury but is now available. Nevertheless, it does not appear likely that he will start.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is also expected to return to the starting eleven. He will have an important task in defence alongside the experienced Dinis Almeida. Stefano Sensi will play a key role in midfield, having already created nine scoring opportunities and provided two assists in the league phase of the tournament.

Panathinaikos, however, enter the match in excellent form. The Greek side are on a run of six consecutive wins in all competitions and lead the domestic Super League after eight victories and just one defeat in nine matches played.

Jakob Neestrup’s players have shown considerable attacking efficiency. In six of their last seven victories, they were already ahead at half-time. At the same time, the Athens side’s defence has not been entirely convincing, with both teams scoring in all eight of their European matches this season.

One of the main threats to CSKA’s defence will be Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers. He already has three goals in the Conference League and stands out with his physical strength, presence in the penalty area and good finishing instinct. During his career, he has worn the shirts of Rangers and Feyenoord. Panathinaikos, however, will be without the injured Azzedine Ounahi.

An interesting fact is that the Greek side’s European campaign began with matches against another Bulgarian representative – CSKA 1948. The first game in Athens ended 1-1, while in the second leg in Sofia, Panathinaikos secured a 2-1 victory after extra time. Since then, the team have significantly improved their performance and demonstrated greater intensity and confidence.

However, the head-to-head record favours the Bulgarian CSKA. The “Army Men” have won all four of their previous matches against Panathinaikos, with a goal difference of 7-1.

CSKA eliminated the Greek side in the European Cup during the 1972/1973 season. Sixteen years later, the Bulgarian giants once again overcame Panathinaikos, this time in the last 16 of the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

The upcoming clash in Athens gives the “Reds” an opportunity to continue their positive tradition against the Greek giants and record their first victory in the league phase of this season’s Conference League.