FC Andorra goalkeeper speaks out after Jesús de Miguel tragedy: “I am going through the hardest days of my life”

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono has made his first public statement following the tragic death of Jesús de Miguel. The goalkeeper was directly involved in the incident, in which the Tenerife forward charged towards him and sustained serious injuries. The footballer later died in hospital, while Owono was shown a straight red card for his actions.

In an emotional message, the goalkeeper admitted that he was still struggling to come to terms with what had happened and was going through an extremely difficult period.

“I am going through the hardest days of my life. I am struggling to find the words, and I still find it impossible to comprehend what happened. The pain of losing Jesús is immense. My thoughts are entirely with him, his family and all his loved ones.

I am aware that many issues will still need to be discussed, and I will approach each of them with the respect they deserve. Right now, however, I cannot think of anything other than Jesús and the grief we are experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesús,” Owono wrote.

The management of FC Andorra, owned by Gerard Piqué, also issued a message, calling on the public to show the utmost sensitivity, solidarity and respect during this difficult moment for the club.

On Wednesday, before the start of the voluntary training session at the Estadi Comunal stadium, the players and those in attendance observed a minute of silence in memory of Jesús de Miguel.

The club also provided professional psychological support for everyone affected by the tragedy. The players from the first team and the coaching staff were advised not to isolate themselves at home, but to stay in contact with their loved ones and teammates. Andorra stressed how important the unity of the entire group is during this extremely difficult period.