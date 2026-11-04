NATO Discusses Strikes Deep Inside Russian Territory

NATO is discussing a new defensive approach that, in the event of a Russian attack on the Alliance, would allow precision strikes against military bases, supply depots and industrial facilities deep inside Russian territory. The information comes from The Wall Street Journal, which notes that the change is linked to lessons from the war in Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East.

Until now, NATO’s European defense has been based primarily on stopping an enemy advance along the allies’ borders. Under the new concept, this is no longer considered sufficient. In addition to Russian forces that might cross the border, the Alliance is considering the possibility of striking the infrastructure that supplies, commands and sustains them.

Simulations for Deep Strikes

In June, NATO held its first symposium dedicated to long-range strikes. Senior officers and representatives of member states took part, while the discussions included military simulations of the capabilities required and how they could be used.

The meeting was chaired by General Alexus Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe. According to information published by NATO, the aim was to develop the concept of deterrence by denial – convincing an adversary that it will not achieve its military objectives because it will lose the ability to continue the operation.

In a speech in Warsaw, Grynkewich described a three-stage sequence: stopping the initial attack, weakening subsequent actions and, if the advance continues, destroying the military system that sustains it.

„We will destroy the warfighting system directed against us,“ Grynkewich said, clarifying that the strikes would target not only the advancing forces but also everything that supports, supplies or controls them.

The concept presented does not include escalation to the use of nuclear weapons. It involves conventional precision weapons designed to disrupt the supply and command of enemy forces.

US and Europe Expand Their Arsenals

The US is modernizing and expanding its stockpiles of missiles for long-range strikes, including Tomahawk cruise missiles and ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles. Washington is also developing new systems.

European allies, which for a long time had more limited capabilities in this area, are working to increase their stocks of Storm Shadow, SCALP and Taurus missiles. Military analyses note that some of the new European projects will require years before they are actually brought into service.

Thus, NATO is preparing not only to defend its territory along the line of a potential front, but also to disrupt the depth of the enemy’s military system. For now, this involves planning, simulations and capability development, rather than a decision on a specific military operation.

Sources: news.bg, globalsecurity.org, voennoedelo.com