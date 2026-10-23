CSKA thanks fans after draw in Denmark

CSKA thanked their supporters for their support during the visit to Nordsjaelland in a match from the second round of the main phase of the Conference League. The “Reds“ finished 2:2 on Danish soil and won their first point in the competition.

On this occasion, the club issued a special post on social media, in which they reported on the team's strong performance and sent a message to the fans who supported the players on the visit.

“CSKA played a strong match and took a point in Denmark! Thank you for the incredible support, army guys!“, the club wrote on Facebook.