Atletico Madrid beat Deportivo 1-0 in La Liga

Atlético Madrid defeated Deportivo La Coruña 1-0 in a match from the 10th round of the Spanish championship. The only goal at the “Riyadh Air Metropolitano“ stadium was scored by Julián Álvarez in the 48th minute after an assist from Alexandro Grimaldo.

The hosts had difficulties in the first half, in which Deportivo organized dangerous attacks. Lorenzo Amatucci missed a good chance, and Jan Oblak intervened decisively on his shot. Atletico reached the break without a clear shot, despite having seven shots on goal.

After the resumption of play, Diego Simeone's team changed their way of pressing and began to attack more persistently. In the 48th minute, Grimaldo found Alvarez, who sent the ball into Leo Roman's goal. The goal ended the Argentine's 357-day wait for a goal in a home La Liga match and was his first of the current season in the championship.

Deportivo missed the equalizer at the end

Atlético had opportunities to double their lead, but were unable to close the match. Deportivo responded in added time, when Kevin had two good chances. In the last of them, the striker shot from close range, but Oblak saved the shot almost on the goal line.

“The first half was difficult for us“, Simeone said after the match. The coach added that at 1-0 the score “is always short“ and admitted that his team had not been able to decide the match with a second goal. According to him, the match could have ended with an equalizer in the last attack.

Deportivo coach Antonio Hidalgo said that his team had two clear opportunities through Kevin, but did not take them. “Today was a day to earn points“, he said after the defeat in Madrid.

Atlético remains second

The success is Atletico's sixth consecutive in La Liga. The Madrid team collected 25 points from 10 matches and occupies second place in the standings. Deportivo remained with 11 points and is in 10th position.

In the 11th round, Atletico will visit Levante on October 31. Deportivo will host Osasuna on November 2.

Sources: cadenaser.com, as.com, europapress.es