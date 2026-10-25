Angel Di Maria has revealed that Jose Mourinho prepared Real Madrid players for matches against Barcelona with instructions to play hard and physically. The Argentine recalled the period when the Portuguese coach led the Spanish giants and tried to stop Pep Guardiola's team.

“Mourinho instilled in the minds of every Real Madrid player that the only way to beat Barcelona is to kick them“, Di Maria told Spanish newspaper Sport. The quote was reported by Goal.

His words are related to one of Real Madrid's toughest matches of that period. At “Camp Nou“ Barcelona won 5-0, and Di Maria admitted that he almost never got to the ball.

“I don't think I've ever played a game where I touched the ball as little as I did in that 5-0 win at the “Camp Nou“,“ said the Argentine.

He added that he tried to press the opponent, but his actions rarely led to contact with the ball. “I tried to press, but the ball was never where I was going. It was unbelievable“, Di Maria recalled.

Clashes within 20 days

The Argentine also spoke about the tension surrounding the series of matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona, played within 20 days. The two teams meet in crucial matches, including the Copa del Rey final and the Champions League semi-final.

Di Maria highlights the contrast between the club rivalry and the relationship within the Argentina national team. According to him, the players there were friends, while in the matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona they came to serious clashes.

The foul against Messi in 2011

„In the national team, everyone was friends and easily defeated any opponent, but when they played against each other, they exchanged blows“, he said.

Di Maria also remembered a foul against Lionel Messi in the 2011 Copa del Rey final. He stopped the Argentine star during a counterattack that could have ended with a goal opportunity for Barcelona.

„I apologized to him, but if you don't knock him down, you won't be able to stop them from scoring“, Di Maria said of the episode.

His story shows how physical duels were part of Real Madrid's plan to try to limit Guardiola's team, who controlled the ball and forced their opponents to spend long periods chasing.

Sources: goal.com