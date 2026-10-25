Bruno Fernandes has been left on the bench for Manchester United's home game against Bournemouth, with Harry Maguire starting the match with the captain's armband. Michael Carrick's decision comes four days after the 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League, after which the Portuguese midfielder publicly criticised the manager's tactics.

Carrick explained his decision with “purely footballing“ reasons. Before the match, he said that choosing a squad is always difficult, but the staff must make the decision they believe is best for the team. Fernandes was not removed from the group and remained among the reserves.

Carragher: Fernandes is their best player

On Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher described Carrick's decision as an attempt to impose his authority at a difficult time. The former defender stressed that Fernandes is Manchester United's best player and recalled that he was the winner of the PFA Player of the Year award in the previous season.

„He is Manchester United's best player, there is no getting away from that. Carrick had to show toughness, but the players who are on the pitch have to deliver“, said Carragher.

According to him, however, Fernandes' qualities do not automatically mean that everyone in the dressing room feels comfortable playing with him. Carragher claims that constant gestures of displeasure towards teammates can create tension, especially when the team is not performing convincingly.

The conflict began after the loss to Como

„There is no doubt that even though he is the best player, there are many players who do not like playing with him. He constantly waves his arms at others and seems to say to them: „You are not good enough to play with me“, said the former defender.

After the defeat to Como, Fernandes said that the coaching staff's decision not to use a high press allowed the opponent to gain confidence. The Portuguese said Manchester United should have played more boldly and tried to press the Italian team more aggressively.

When asked if the tactics contributed to the loss, the captain replied that this was the responsibility of the manager and his team. Carrick then did not rule out the possibility of measures being taken against the player, but did not specify whether the conversation between the two took place.

Carragher did not fully accept the public explanation of a “purely football” decision. According to him, coaches and players rarely speak openly about internal problems at clubs because they strive to maintain a public image of unity.

Manchester United entered the match against Bournemouth with seven consecutive matches without a win, and Carrick is under serious pressure due to a weak start to the season. Carragher urged the players to stick together, help each other out of mistakes and rebuild their confidence as a team.

Sources: goal.com, skysports.com