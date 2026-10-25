The horror for Manchester United continues: Bournemouth humiliated the "Red Devils" in the middle of "Old Trafford"

Bournemouth dealt another heavy blow to Manchester United and won 3:0 at "Old Trafford" in a match from the eighth round of the Premier League. Ryan, Marcus Tavernier and Evanilsson scored the goals for the guests, who recorded a second consecutive success with this result.

The defeat left Manchester United with 7 points and in 16th place in the provisional standings. Bournemouth collected 9 points and climbed to 13th position.

Bournemouth decided the match even before the break

The guests had chances early on, and the pressure paid off in the 38th minute. After Justin Kluivert's cross from a free kick, Ryan was left uncovered and opened the scoring with a tight shot.

Manchester United tried to respond through Brian Mbemo, but his shot was saved by Djordje Petrovic. In the 43rd minute, Bournemouth doubled their lead. Adrien Truffaut took the ball after a mistake by Lenny Yoro and passed to Marcus Tavernier, who scored from close range for 2:0.

After the break, Evanilsson sent the ball into the home team's goal, but the goal was initially disallowed for offside. In the 71st minute, the Brazilian striker still scored. He took advantage of the space, beat Senne Lamens and with a shot from a difficult angle shaped the final result.

Carrick leaves Fernandes on the bench

Michael Carrick made four changes to the squad after the 1-4 loss to Como in the Champions League. Captain Bruno Fernandes remained among the reserves and did not appear in the game, while Mateus Cunha entered the field at half-time.

Before the match, Carrick said that Manchester United must show a reaction after the defeat in Italy.

„We need to show a reaction. The motivation and inspiration are there, we need to feel that drive“, said Carrick.

Instead of a turnaround, however, the hosts recorded an eighth consecutive match without a win in all competitions. The pressure on the manager has increased, and the team will look to break the streak when they visit Chelsea on October 31.

Bournemouth will play their next Premier League match also on October 31, when they host Leeds. Before that, the team has a match with Aston Villa in the League Cup.

Sources: bta.bg, gong.bg, skysports.com