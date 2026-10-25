PSV and Feyenoord failed to win in a spectacular derby

Feyenoord maintained its leading position in the Eredivisie after a 1-1 draw at PSV Eindhoven in a match from the 10th round. The Rotterdam team remained undefeated since the beginning of the season, but its series of five consecutive championship victories ended.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 21st minute. Guus Till scored with a volley after a corner kick and a pass from Lutcharel Heertruyda. PSV had the initiative at the beginning of the match, but failed to increase their lead despite the opportunities created.

Feyenoord equalized in the 54th minute. Luciano Valente found Anis Hadj Moussa, who entered the penalty area and sent the ball into the bottom corner of the goal with a precise shot. The goal brought the visitors back into the match and started a more even game in the second half.

PSV came close to a second goal in the 73rd minute, but it was disallowed. Heertruyda sent the ball into the goal, but Ivan Perišić was offside while building up the attack.

After the draw, Feyenoord remains in the lead with 24 points. PSV is second with 20, the same as AZ Alkmaar before playing their round match. Ajax is in fourth place with 18 points, also before their match at the weekend.

Sources: sportal.bg, nltimes.nl