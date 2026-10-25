Grozdanov with another big triumph: Bogdanka smashed and grabbed the Super Cup

Alex Grozdanov and Bogdanka LUK (Lublin) won the Polish Super Cup. In the final in Częstochowa, the Bulgarian national team defeated the champion Aluron CMC Warta (Zawerce) 3:0 – 34:32, 25:20 and 25:18.

The success brought Bogdanka LUK its second consecutive Super Cup in the club's history. The most dramatic was the first game, which lasted 40 minutes. The two teams tied 30:30, but the Lublin team won the decisive games and closed the half at 34:32.

Grozdanov started as a starter

Alex Grozdanov started the game in the starting lineup and finished with 4 points. The center blocker made two blocks, achieved 40 percent efficiency in attack and finished with a coefficient of plus 3.

Bogdanka LUK controlled the score for most of the second game. After 21:15 for the winners, Aluron Varta reduced the gap to three points, but the team from Lublin did not allow a reversal and won the set with 25:20.

Leon and Malinowski led the winners

At the beginning of the third game, Bogdanka LUK led 5:1, and a block by Grozdanov stopped an attack by Bartosz Kwolek. Aluron Varta tied the game at 7:7, but then the team from Lublin broke away again and reached 25:18. The last point came after an ace by Wilfredo Leon on an opening shot at a speed of 132 km/h.

Leon and Mateusz Malinowski finished with 16 points each. Leon added one block and three aces, while Malinowski recorded one block and one ace. Ran Takahashi contributed 15 points, while Mousse Gay finished with 10.

For Aluron Varta, Tomas Fornal was the top scorer with 12 points. Mateusz Bienec and Bartolomej Bolongz each scored 10 points. Bogdanka LUK point guard Marcin Komenda was named the final's MVP.

Sources: sportal.bg