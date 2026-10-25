Hoffenheim dealt a heavy blow to Leverkusen

Hoffenheim defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in a match from the seventh round of the Bundesliga. The hosts decided the match in the final part, when they scored all three of their goals.

Andrej Kramarić gave Hoffenheim the lead in the 79th minute, after he accurately completed the awarded penalty. The Croatian striker also played a key role in the second goal.

Pras scored and was sent off

After a good counterattack, Kramarić passed to Alexander Pras, who made it 2-0 at the end of regular time. The goal caused a storm of protests from Bayer Leverkusen coach Carles Martinez.

The reason was the clash between Hoffenheim's Max Moerstedt and the away team's defender Loic Bade. The two bumped heads, but the game was not stopped and the attack continued until the goal.

Pras celebrated the goal by taking off his shirt. He already had a yellow card and received a second warning, which led to his expulsion.

Moerstedt shaped the final score

Hoffenheim also reached the third goal through Moerstedt, who sent the ball into the net and made the final 3:0. Thus, the hosts recorded a convincing victory in a match that had not offered goals for a long time.

After the matches played in the round, Borussia Dortmund is at the top of the standings with 17 points. Bayern Munich is second with 14 points and a game in hand, while Freiburg and Bayer Leverkusen have 13 each. RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen have 12 points each.

Sources: bta.bg, bundesliga.com, sportschau.de