Carrick out of Manchester United? Bournemouth defeat fuels tensions

Michael Carrick is set to leave Manchester United but the club's board have yet to agree on a replacement. This is according to French journalist Romain Molina after the 3-0 defeat by Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

The defeat has increased the pressure on Carrick and calls for his sacking have become stronger. However, according to Molina, the problem at Manchester United is not limited to results on the pitch. In a post on the social network X he stated: „Carrick's fate has already been decided, but the management has not agreed on who will succeed him.“

Disagreements over the successor

The claim indicates that a possible separation from Carrick is blocked by the lack of a unified position among the club's leaders. Molina also points to the INEOS group, which is involved in the management of Manchester United, stating that it „continues to repeat the same models“.

Manchester United has not announced an official decision on Carrick's future, nor has it named a potential replacement. Therefore, the information about the separation remains a statement by Molina, and not a confirmed appointment or dismissal by the club.

Two games in four days

Carrick and Manchester United are due to face Bournemouth again on October 28 in a League Cup match. The match at “Old Trafford“ is scheduled for 20:45 Bulgarian time.

Three days later, United visit Chelsea in the Premier League. The match is on October 31 at 13:30 Bulgarian time. At this stage, the club continues without a publicly announced successor to Carrick, while questions about the managerial post remain unresolved.

Sources: goal.com