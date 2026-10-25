Milan continues unbeaten in football: the Rossoneri beat Udinese

Milan defeated Udinese 2:0 as a guest in the eighth round of Serie A and continued without a defeat in the Italian championship. Christian Pulisic opened the scoring in the sixth minute, and Omari Hutchinson shaped the final score in the 65th minute.

The goal for 0:1 began with a pass from Luka Modric. Pulisic took advantage of a gap in the home team's defense and beat Maduka Okoye. Shortly after, the American could have become an assistant, but Davide Barthezaghi shot inaccurately.

Udinese pressed after the break

The home team had their chances in the first half. Mike Mengyan saved a shot by Keinan Davis, and later intervened in shots by Mergim Vojvoda and Jesper Karlström. Udinese finished the half with more active actions in forward positions, but failed to equalize.

After the break, Kosta Runjajic's team continued to search for a goal. Vojvoda shot over the goal, and Davis failed to overcome Mengyan from a narrow angle. Despite the pressure from the home team, Milan doubled their lead in the 65th minute. Hutchinson was in the right place and sent the ball into the upper right corner of the goal.

Milan missed to decide the match earlier

Gonzalo Ramos could have made it 3:0 in the 75th minute, but his shot hit the crossbar. Late in the match, Menghan hesitated at Davies' volley but managed to control the ball before the situation became dangerous.

Loftus-Cheek also had a chance to score, but Okoye saved his shot. Udinese found no answer in the remaining time and Milan achieved victory after a 0:3 defeat by Bournemouth in the Europa League. Jakub Piotrowski started as a starter for the hosts, while Valeri Vladimirov remained an unused substitute for Milan.

Sources: sportal.bg