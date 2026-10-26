Antonelli triumphs in the USA, but the title will have to wait

Kimi Antonelli with „Mercedes“ won the United States Formula 1 Grand Prix, but he will have to wait at least one more race to secure the first world title of his career. The Italian started from pole position on the Austin track and controlled the race until the finish.

Antonelli did not give Max Verstappen with „Red Bull“ a chance to attack him at the beginning. The „Mercedes“ chose a one-stop strategy and took his ninth victory of the season.

Hamilton and Russell postpone the title decision

Charles Leclerc with „Ferrari“ finished second after overtaking Verstappen with six laps to go. The Dutchman remained third, having previously won the last two races in Malaysia and Singapore.

Leclerc and Verstappen each made two pit stops. The extra pit stop cost them time, which they were unable to make up in the final part of the race.

Lewis Hamilton finished fourth, and Antonelli's „Mercedes“ teammate George Russell finished eighth. These results were enough to prevent the Italian from winning the title in the USA.

Two points separate Antonelli from the world title

After the victory in Austin, Antonelli now has a 123-point lead over Russell. To secure the championship, he only needs to win two more points in the next race, which means at least ninth place in the usual points distribution.

The next Formula 1 race is the Mexican Grand Prix. There, Antonelli will get another chance to become the youngest world champion in the history of the championship at the age of 20.

Sources: bta.bg, planetf1.com, elpais.com