Sports on TV on Tuesday (November 10)

Televised sports on November 10 include matches from the Bulgarian and European football leagues, ATP 250 tennis in Stockholm, EuroCup and NBA basketball, NHL hockey, golf, padel and motor racing. All times are in Bulgarian time.

Football starts in the morning

On Diema Sport 2, the day begins at 06:30 with Manchester United – Aston Villa, followed by Fulham – Newcastle United at 08:30, Nottingham Forest – Manchester City at 10:30, Sunderland – Chelsea at 12:30 and Crystal Palace – Liverpool at 14:30. Everton – Coventry City is scheduled for 17:30.

Diema Sport offers archived broadcasts and programmes from Bulgarian football, including Chernomorets – Yantra at 07:00, Etar – Montana at 09:00, Septemvri – Lokomotiv Sofia at 11:00, Botev Plovdiv – Dunav at 13:00 and Botev Vratsa – Lokomotiv Plovdiv at 15:00. Levski – CSKA is at 17:00, while Ludogorets – CSKA 1948 begins at 21:30.

Nova Sport is scheduled to show Paris Saint-Germain – Troyes at 07:30, Toulouse – Strasbourg at 09:30, two FA Cup matches and games from the 2. Bundesliga. At 23:30, the channel will broadcast the basketball game Real Madrid – Murcia.

Bulgarian participation in basketball and tennis

At 19:00, MAX Sport 2 will broadcast the EuroCup game Balkan Botevgrad – PAOK. On the same channel, Manresa – Bosna is scheduled for 21:30, while the match between Balkan and PAOK is also included in MAX Sport 1's late-night schedule at 23:00.

ATP 250 tennis in Stockholm occupies a large part of the MAX Sport 1 schedule. The broadcasts are scheduled every two hours from 06:00 to 12:00, while the live broadcasts are listed for 14:00, 16:00, 19:00 and 21:00.

Hockey, motorsports and winter sports

MAX Sport 2 offers the hockey game Toronto Maple Leafs – New Jersey Devils at 12:45, while San Jose Sharks – New York Islanders is at 23:30. The Montreal Canadiens – Minnesota Wild game is scheduled for 02:00 after midnight.

On Eurosport 1, viewers can follow the final of the International Snooker Championship at 09:30 and 16:30, the „6 Hours of Monza“ motor race at 07:00 and 13:00, as well as the European Autocross Championship. Eurosport 2 also includes snooker, autocross and races from the motor racing championship.

BNT 3 will broadcast events and disciplines from the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, including 3x3 basketball, athletics and artistic gymnastics. The channel will also offer the Tour of Croatia cycling race at 06:00 and the „Morocco“ Rally at 20:05.

Other highlights include the padel tournament in Kuwait on Ring, golf from the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on MAX Sport 2, and Serie A and Spanish league matches on MAX Sport 3 and MAX Sport 4.

Sources: tv-programata.com