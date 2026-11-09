Jannik Sinner’s Love Life Once Again at the Center of Media Attention in Italy

The personal life of world No. 1 Jannik Sinner has once again become a major topic for the Italian media. According to numerous reports, the tennis player’s relationship with model Laila Hasanovic has already ended.

The beauty was constantly by his side during a number of important tournaments last year, including his triumph at the ATP Finals in Turin. Now, however, speculation about their breakup is intensifying, fueled also by a post from the Dane on Instagram, in which she hinted at a possible move to the United States.

New rumors: Sinner linked to Greta Galassi

Amid the rumors of a breakup, the Italian press is now linking Sinner’s name to another popular figure – Greta Galassi. In the past, she represented her country at the prestigious „Miss World“ competition, having begun taking part in it at the age of just 17, and before that she was actively involved in volleyball.

The love life of the Italian champion has attracted enormous attention before as well – from his affair with Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya to the current speculation, which will certainly continue to fascinate the tabloid press.

The desire for privacy and protecting those close to him

Despite the constant interest, Jannik Sinner has repeatedly shared that he prefers to keep his private world away from the spotlight, acknowledging how difficult it is to maintain a relationship while constantly traveling on tour:

„I travel a lot, including during tournaments. I am very focused. But I think it is a wonderful thing when you find the right love, like everyone else... I want to protect the people closest to me by keeping them away from this. I see it as a small task to carry out, almost like a duty“, the tennis player says.

Whether the rumors about his new romance with Greta Galassi are true, or whether the Italian has devoted all his attention to his sporting pursuits, remains to be seen.