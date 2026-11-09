Marin Petkov: The mood in the national team is upbeat, we have to show our quality on the pitch

Marin Petkov revealed that the atmosphere in the Bulgarian national team camp is positive following the good performance and victory over Luxembourg in the Nations League in October. The footballer missed that match due to the birth of his daughter, but he is now available and motivated to help the “Lions” in the final two matches of the group stage.

Bulgaria will host Iceland on Friday (November 13) at 21:45 at the Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv, before travelling to face Estonia three days later in their final Group C/4 match of the tournament.

“I feel very good on home soil. The mood is upbeat after the good performance against Luxembourg. We are focusing on the two matches ahead. Each of the newcomers will integrate well enough. We have to help with that. The new players in the team will contribute with their qualities,” Petkov said.

The footballer was also asked whether the change in the coaching position had affected the atmosphere within the squad. However, he declined to comment on the coach’s work and stressed that the players must focus on their own responsibilities.

“The players should not comment on the coach’s work. We must not focus on the future or the past, but on the present. We have to be professionals and follow absolutely everything our coach says,” the winger explained.

Petkov also commented on his expectations for the upcoming matches against Iceland and Estonia. He admitted that the national team must show a better side than it did away to Reykjavík, stressing the need for a strong performance on the pitch.

“In the upcoming match, we have to go out and play football, certainly better than we did in the game in Reykjavík. In this match and the others, the results were not positive. We may have gone into it with a different mindset, but the results are a reflection of what you have shown. Apparently, we deserve our place,” the footballer said regarding Bulgarian Football Union president Georgi Ivanov’s ambition for Bulgaria to finish top of the group.

The national team still does not have a permanent head coach. Aleksandar Dimitrov resigned in September after the 0–0 draw with Estonia, while Atanas Ribarski took on the temporary responsibility of leading the team until the end of the qualifying campaign.

Marin Petkov was also asked whether he believed Bulgaria should appoint a Bulgarian or foreign coach in order to raise its level. The winger said the nationality of the future coach was not important to him, but rather the coach’s qualities.

“Our level can be higher, but we should not just say that—we have to show it on the pitch. Generations change, and it is up to us to change the present. We should not define coaches as Bulgarian or foreign, but look at whether they are good,” Petkov concluded.