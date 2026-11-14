Pochettino tightens discipline at Manchester United: brutal training sessions and ironclad rules

Mauricio Pochettino will begin work at Manchester United on November 18, with the English club’s players able to expect high-intensity training sessions, strict discipline and constant monitoring of their physical condition. The Argentine has signed a contract until June 2029 and will replace Michael Carrick as head coach.

Pochettino will arrive at Old Trafford with his coaching staff after completing his duties as head coach of the United States national team. His first match in charge of Manchester United is expected to be on November 22 against Liverpool at Anfield. Before the derby, the manager will have just three training sessions with his new players.

The team comes before personal interests

Toby Alderweireld, who worked with Pochettino for four years at Tottenham, describes the Argentine as a coach with a clear plan and firm rules. According to him, the players can speak freely with the manager, but they must meet his requirements and put the team first.

“You have to think about the team. If you think about yourself, you’re out,” Alderweireld says.

The Belgian defender believes Pochettino is a strong personality capable of uniting the squad behind a common goal. He adds that the coach makes the decisions and does not compromise with players who fail to follow his plan.

Control over training and data

According to Alderweireld, Pochettino is constantly present on the training ground or analysing video footage and data on the players’ performances. He knows the condition of his players both on and off the pitch.

At Manchester United, this system is expected to be linked to extremely high demands regarding physical fitness. Pochettino favours an aggressive style of football with pressing, a high defensive line and quick movement, which requires stamina and the ability to sustain high-intensity exertion over long periods.

The experience of the comeback against Ajax

Alderweireld also recalls the Champions League semi-final in which Tottenham lost 0-3 to Ajax. Instead of delivering a lengthy tactical lecture at half-time, Pochettino focused on physical strength, competing for every ball and the belief that one goal could change the match.

Tottenham turned the game around with greater intensity and more physical duels, and after that period reached the Champions League final. The team also finished second in the Premier League during Pochettino and Alderweireld’s time working together.

Manchester United’s new coach will have little time to prepare, but from the very first training sessions he will have to impose his core demands: working at maximum intensity, team discipline and the physical readiness required for dynamic football.

Sources: bntnews.bg