Neftochimic Move Top of the Men’s Volleyball Super League After 3–1 Win Over Beroe

Neftochimic 2010 defeated Beroe 2016 3–1 away from home in a fifth-round match of the WINBET Super Volley League. The game was played at the Ivan Vazov Hall in Stara Zagora, with the sets ending 25:20, 23:25, 25:17 and 25:17.

The victory was the Burgas team’s fourth in a row, taking their tally to 12 points and moving them clear at the top of the standings. Neftochimic have played one more match than Levski Sofia. Beroe remain seventh with five points, two wins and three defeats.

Krystev Named Player of the Match

Martin Krystev was named the best player of the match. He finished with 13 points, one ace and two blocks. Dimitar Vasilev was Neftochimic’s top scorer with 18 points, while Todor Valchev and Stefan Chavdarov added 14 each.

In the sixth round, on November 21, Beroe will visit Levski Sofia, while Neftochimic will host Metalurg Pernik.

Sources: bgvolleyball.com, utroruse.com, zarasport.site