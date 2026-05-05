The nightmare of traditional automakers now has a specific dimension, and it is 18 months. While the old European and American giants are still wandering in five-year development cycles, their Chinese competitors are literally rewriting the laws of the industry. By 2026, the East plans to turn the creation of a new model into a sprint that leaves the West breathless. This is not just optimization, but a real technological invasion that changes the rules of the game forever.

The key to this phenomenal speed is not in magic, but in complete independence. Chinese companies have thrown the cumbersome coordination with external suppliers into the trash. They are forging their own future - from assembling batteries to designing chips and writing their own software ecosystems. Add to this the powerful penetration of artificial intelligence, which allows for virtual testing of every bolt and nut. Physical prototypes are now almost obsolete, and modular platforms are arranged with the ease of a child's constructor. What's more - engineers around the world work around the clock, passing on projects like a relay race, so that work does not stop for a second.

The results of this “automotive blitzkrieg“ are more than startling. Take Leapmotor for example - the company showed its B10 concept in the fall of 2024, and just 12 months later the car was already on the roads. In the incredibly short period of 16 months, they managed to launch as many as five new products. This pace is unheard of by industry standards and shows that flexibility is the new gold.

No less impressive is the case of the Omoda 5. The model, which is part of the large Chery family, was adapted to the strict European requirements for suspension, brakes and steering in just six weeks. And while we are talking about scale, BYD literally blew up the market, introducing 10 new models in less than a year and a half. This is more than many established brands release in an entire decade.

The Western “slow giants“ are backed up against the wall. If they do not find a way to shorten the distance and speed up their cumbersome processes, they risk becoming beautiful museum exhibits, while Chinese machines conquer the asphalt at the speed of light.