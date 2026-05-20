How to choose tires for both asphalt and dirt roads without major compromises in safety

No one has yet discovered the magic formula for a universal summer tire that would perform perfectly in absolutely all possible operating conditions. The eternal dispute between city driving comfort and precise highway handling shows that each type of tread is specialized in its field. However, what do we do if our daily life requires us to regularly leave the smooth asphalt and wade through mud, sand and ruts? Fortunately, the market offers an excellent solution adapted to such mixed scenarios.

In the automotive world, these models are known by their international designation All Terrain (AT), which literally means "for all terrains". Their main superpower is the specific tread design. Unlike classic road tires, here we see a much larger number of massive, embossed blocks with additional gripping edges. It is this aggressive geometry that allows the wheel to firmly grip the surface, regardless of whether it is dry, loose or slippery after a heavy rain. The tread is designed to clean itself while driving – it throws out liquid mud and pebbles on the move, preventing dangerous skidding and loss of control.

In addition to the deeper grip, these fighters have significantly thicker and stronger sidewalls. This is critically important when attacking uneven surfaces with sharp stones or roots hidden in the grass. The internal structure is also seriously reinforced with a two-layer carcass and special elastic components, and the rubber compound itself is harder to resist mechanical damage and rapid wear.

Be careful, however – AT tires are a reasonable compromise, but not a panacea. They are not designed for extreme off-roading and heavy swamps, nor do they like high speeds on the highway, where they can be noisier and increase fuel consumption. If you own a modern crossover or SUV and divide your routes in the ratio of "half on asphalt, half off it", this choice will provide you with the ideal balance between urban civilization and wild nature.